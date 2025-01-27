Community Playmaker honors Greeley as 2024 Community of the Year

GREELEY — The City of Greeley has earned an award as Community of the Year for 2024 from Community Playmaker, a media platform designed to celebrate the work of civic leaders throughout the country.

The award celebrates city leaders’ vision with innovative programs and initiatives to drive economic development, promote community engagement, among others, according to a news release. The awards were selected by a panel of experts, judging city projects

Greeley’s projects included its Housing for All initiative, its gBETA business incubator program and the proposed West Greeley Project of a new hotel, arena and water park.

“Greeley is a great example of a city that works collaboratively across departments and with its residents to determine the vision they have for their community and then, with determination, courage, and focus, is bringing it to life,” Ashley Whittaker, editor-in-chief of Community Playmaker, said in the news release. “Through initiatives as diverse as their business incubator program gBeta to great cultural events like the annual Arts Picnic and the Blues Festival to their work to provide ‘Housing for All,’ we are inspired by the efforts they’ve made and continue to make.”

Roughly 100 other cities from around the country submitted entries for the award, the release stated.

