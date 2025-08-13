Government & Politics  August 13, 2025

Petition certified to put Catalyst financing repeal on Greeley ballot

Hearing to be scheduled for protest

Greeley City Hall
Greeley City Hall. Christopher WoodBizWest
A group seeking to repeal a city-approved financing plan for a proposed entertainment center in west Greeley has collected more than enough petition signatures to place the question on the Nov. 4 municipal ballot, the office of City Clerk Heidi Leatherwood announced late Wednesday.

