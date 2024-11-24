Colorado bankruptcy filings increase 21% in October

DENVER — Bankruptcy filings in Colorado increased 21% in October from the same period a year ago, with year-to-date filings up 29%.

The state recorded 717 bankruptcy filings during October, compared with 594 during that month in 2023, according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases.

Colorado recorded 670 bankruptcy filings in September.

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 703 in October 2024, with 14 business filings, compared with 577 individual and 17 business filings in October 2023.

Year to date, Colorado has recorded 6,527 bankruptcy filings, compared with 5,058 through October 2023.

October filings increased in Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, with Boulder County’s filings declining.

Boulder County recorded 13 bankruptcy filings in October, down 43% from 23 a year ago. Boulder County recorded 26 bankruptcy filings in September 2024. Year-to-date filings total 225, up 6% from 212 a year ago.

Broomfield recorded nine bankruptcy filings in October, up from six in October 2023. Broomfield recorded six bankruptcy filings in September 2024. Year-to-date filings total 84, up 71% from 49 a year ago.

Larimer County filings totaled 45 in October, up 7% from 42 the prior year. Larimer recorded 36 bankruptcy filings in September 2024. Year-to-date filings total 375, up 19% from 315 a year ago.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 57 in October, up 6% from 54 a year ago. Weld recorded 44 bankruptcy filings in September 2024. Year-to-date filings total 534, up 24% from 429 a year ago.

October business filings included:

South Lincoln Storage LLC. The Loveland-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 15, listing assets of $4.7 million and liabilities of $3.4 million. Case No. 24-16115-MER, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Denver.

