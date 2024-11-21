Elevations Credit Union card helps fund NIL deals for University of Colorado athletes

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union members could help put some cash in the pockets of University of Colorado student-athletes by using the new Go Buffs Visa Signature Rewards Card.

Through a partnership with CU’s athletic department and Learfield Buffalo Sports Properties, the university’s media-rights holder, Elevations has devised a credit card product that diverts users’ $49 annual card fee and a small percentage from purchases into a fund for name, image and likeness sponsorships for Buffs players.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the thriving relationship between Elevations and CU Boulder,” Elevations CEO Gerry Agnes said in a prepared statement. “It is never too early to start working towards financial wellness. Now, our CU community can help student-athletes do just that.”

Last week Elevations, which has about 178,000 members and more than $3.5 billion in assets, appointed Ann Schmiesing, vice chancellor and executive vice provost for Academic Resource Management at the University of Colorado Boulder and interim chancellor at CU Denver, to its board of directors.

