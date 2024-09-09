Ent Credit Union announces new roles

Courtesy ENT Credit Union

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has appointed a new chief marketing officer and promoted another officer in its ranks.

Amy Nigrelli is Ent’s new chief marketing officer, and Chris Chippendale has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer.

Nigrelli previously served as chief marketing officer at New Mexico’s largest credit union. From 2011-2020, she held various leadership roles with the Credit Union National Association (now America’s Credit Unions).

SPONSORED CONTENT

Chippindale, who has experience at Ent and other major financial institutions, will oversee electronic banking, experience design and digital products for Ent, the release stated.

“With all the amazing things going on at Ent right now, including our new partnership with the Denver Broncos, I am honored to step into this role at such a transformative time for the organization,” said Chippindale in the release. “I look forward to playing my part in driving Ent’s momentum forward, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our members and the communities we serve.”

Both Nigrelli and Chippindale are based at Ent’s headquarters in Colorado Springs.

Ent in the last year has been expanding into Northern Colorado with locations in Greeley, Windsor, Fort Collins, Tiimnath and Loveland.