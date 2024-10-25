New business condo units complete; open house set for Nov. 15

JOHNSTOWN — A year in the making, developers are ready to unveil the 45 new business condominium units in the 2534 development.

Uplift Development Group LLC, based in Lufkin, Texas, but with offices also in Fort Collins, and Waypoint Real Estate of Fort Collins, will host an open house on PremierFlex 2534, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 15, at the site, 5380 Ronald Reagan Blvd. There will be a food truck, an open bar, music, games and a raffle.

PremierFlex is a 73,000-square-foot industrial condominium complex in two buildings on 4.62 acres along Interstate 25 in the 2534 development west of Scheels All Sports Inc. in Johnstown. Developers broke ground on the complex in 2023.

“The beauty about these they can be modified to fit anything,” said Marc Robson, a real estate broker with Waypoint. “You can have a mezzanine, and you have 22 foot clearance height. It’s perfect for light manufacturing or distribution. They all have a 14-foot overhead door, which can accommodate commercial vehicles, boats and RV storage. They can be used for personal warehouse needs or business use, so if you wanted to put an office in and have a conference room and a work area, you can do that.”

PremierFlex brokers say it is the only development of its kind in Northern Colorado, offering flexibility for business owners to own their space and use it for anything from personal uses such as storage or a mancave, up to tradesmen with employees. The complex, however, does not allow cannabis grow operations, commercial kitchens or automotive-collision businesses because of their specific needs to operate, such as ventilation or grease traps.

Prospective buyers can choose from units ranging from 1,400 to 2,700 square feet, or they can combine units up to 5,000 square feet. They are housed in two different buildings, one immediately facing Interstate 25 with 10 units, and an interior building with 35 units. Costs are $222 per foot. All utilities are submetered in each unit, so buyers are paying for what they use, Robson said. Buyers can build to suit, hire a contractor, or use the building’s contractor to construct the units however they see fit.

Robson said a selling point for the units is it is central to most everything in Northern Colorado.

“When you’re at I-25 and 34, you have 89,000 vehicles a day going north and south and a substantial number taking Highway 34,” he said. “You’re 25 minutes form Longmont, 10 minutes from Greeley, and it’s 12 minutes to Fort Collins. It’s a very unique opportunity for people to purchase an asset in the fastest-growing part of Northern Colorado, which is Johnstown.”

Open house attendees will have the opportunity to tour the properties.

“Unlike other developments, PremierFlex offers true ownership, meaning buyers own both the building and the land beneath it,” Brandon Grebe, CEO of Uplift Development Group, said in a news release. “This model provides long-term stability and the potential to build significant equity for business owners and individuals alike. Our business-friendly zoning accommodates a wide variety of different uses for people to own, lease, and operate in a premier Northern Colorado location.”

