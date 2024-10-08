Listings up, home prices down across much of Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado

LOVELAND — Active single-family listings in September were up year over year in many Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets, according to the monthly Information and Real Estate Services LLC report, but prices in many of those cities declined a bit.

In Fort Collins, the median home sold for $589,900 last month, down 4.5% from the previous September and the second lowest monthly total in 2024.

Fort Collins saw 159 homes sold last month on 662 active listings, a 27.3% year-over-year bump in listings.

The Greeley-Evans market had the year’s lowest median sales price last month at $410,000, down 2.7% from September 2023.

The market had 103 sales last month on 287 listings, 21.1% more listings than the same month in 2023.

In Longmont, the median September sales price was $599,990, down from $603,501 in September 2023.

Longmont real estate professionals sold 63 homes last month on 157 active listings, up from 126 listings in the same month last year.

The Loveland-Berthoud market recorded a median sale price of $551,000 in September, 0.4% lower than the same month last year.

The area had 100 sales last month on 480 active listings, up from 354 listings in September 2023.

The median sales price in Boulder was just under $1.38 million in September 2024, up nearly 1% from the same month last year, but well below the almost $1.6 million median price the city posted this July.

Brokers in Boulder sold 31 homes last month on 206 active listings, seven more listings than were active last September.

Estes Park’s median sales price last month was $800,000, up 3.2% from September 2023 and good for the highest monthly figure all year.

There were 25 homes sold in Estes Park on 161 active listings, nearly 15% more listings than the same month the previous year.

