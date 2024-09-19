Sodexo lays off 55 employees after contract with hospital ends

WESTMINSTER — Sodexo Service West, a local subsidiary of French food-services company Sodexo SA, will lay off 55 contract employees working at CommonSpirit St. Anthony’s Hospital North in Westminster by Nov. 9.

In May, the company was informed that St. Anthony’s Hospital North “will no longer use Sodexo to perform food and environmental services,” according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter received this week by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Sodexo provides third-party food-service and facilities-management duties to businesses, schools, hospitals and other clients.

The company has had other layoffs in Colorado this year, cutting ties with 107 employees in Colorado Springs after St. Francis Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, and St. Francis Interquest, ended their contracts with the agency. As with St. Anthony’s North, the hospitals all reported they would provide the services in-house going forward.