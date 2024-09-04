The Ensign Group acquires 7 nursing homes in Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO — The Ensign Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG) has acquired several nursing care and rehabilitation centers in Northern Colorado, including one each in Windsor, Loveland and Longmont, and two in Greeley. In all, the company acquired seven facilities in Colorado in a deal effective Sept. 1.

The list of acquired centers are:

Pelican Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 104-bed nursing facility in Windsor.

Riverbend Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 100-bed nursing facility in Loveland.

Broadview Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 100-bed nursing facility in Greeley.

Westlake Lodge Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 107-bed nursing facility in Greeley.

Linden Place Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 110-bed nursing facility in Longmont.

Desert Willow Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 106-bed nursing facility in Pueblo.

Junction Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 133-bed nursing facility in Durango.

“We are thrilled to continue our recent expansion in Colorado. These operations are a perfect fit within our existing footprint in the state. Our strong team of local leadership in Colorado are poised to continue our tradition of excellent clinical leadership with the addition of these buildings,” Barry Port, Ensign’s CEO, said in a news release.

Dave Jorgensen, president of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added in the release, “Our team is so excited to add these operations. We can’t wait to add our experience and culture to these facilities and believe them to be a perfect fit as we seek to provide top-notch care to the residents and families of Colorado we serve.”