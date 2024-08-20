Colorado Enterprise Fund to host small business success summit

DENVER — The Colorado Enterprise Fund will host a one-day small business success summit on Sept. 11 at the Kimpton Claret Hotel in Denver.

Programming at the event is tentatively scheduled to include panels and breakout workshops on topics including fundraising, taxes, buying and leasing commercial real estate, and marketing.

The Colorado Enterprise Fund was created in 1976 to expand access to financing and to offer more flexible terms to business owners than are typically available from traditional lenders. The organization, which also provides business consulting services and other resources, offers loans that range from a few thousand dollars to $1 million.

Tickets to the summit, which include meals and a networking mixer, are $50, but attendees will receive a code for an additional free ticket for a guest. For more information, visit www.coloradoenterprisefund.org/2024-Small-Business-Success-Summit.