Commuting Solutions to move in with Via Mobility

LOUISVILLE — Commuting Solutions, an organization that helps improve and expand transportation options in the northwest Denver metropolitan area, will leave its headquarters in Louisville and co-locate with Via Mobility Services at its Boulder office on Sept. 1.

Commuting Solutions, which has had offices at 287 Century Circle, Suite 103, in Louisville, will move into Via’s building at 2855 63rd St. in Boulder. Another organization, Colorado CarShare, also has offices there.

Commuting Solutions focuses on delivering transportation options that connect commuters to their workplaces, businesses to their employees and residents to their communities through advocacy for infrastructure and transportation improvements, partnerships and education. It will host its eighth annual Sustainable Transportation Summit on Aug. 27 at the Longmont Museum and Cultural Center.

Via Mobility, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been providing transportation for people with limited mobility in eight metro-area counties since 1979.

Colorado CarShare was founded in 1997 as “The Little Red Car Co-op” and bills itself as “Colorado’s first, only, and one of the nation’s longest-running nonprofit car-share organizations.”