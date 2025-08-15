Beer is about building community, local brewers say

FORT COLLINS – Craft beer drinkers on the northern Front Range want fun experiences, not just a lonely pint at the pub, local brewers said at a recent get-together.

Local craft brewers aim to foster the feeling of community belonging that customers crave. Whether it’s crafting a special collaboration beer and corresponding activities made specifically for a regional “beer week,” or writing up Harry Potter trivia night questions or putting together music bingo at the local watering hole, area brewers want to give them something unique, said several who attended Tuesday’s BizWest CEO Roundtable at Elevations Credit Union in Fort Collins.

The next big event local craft brewers are planning is a 2026 Fort Collins beer week, after beer week events in May were successful, the brewers said. In fact, the May event was so well-received, some brewers now are considering putting on two events per year in 2026 and beyond, said Josh Grenz, co-owns Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project and Snowbank Brewing.

“We were all in it together, and COVID separated us a little bit … so we’re all excited about this,” Grenz said.

At Horse & Dragon Brewing Co., co-owners Tim and Carol Cochran keep that community feeling top of mind all the time, Carol Cochran said.

“There’s a need for gathering spaces and things to gather over,” she said. “Our tagline is, ‘Beer brings people together.’”

Brian and Jack Lackey at the 1-year-old Konstruct Brewing Co. said they have used private events to increase sales. Music bingo has been a hit, attracting customers to the Fort Collins taproom.

Ten and 20 years ago, the craft brewing industry was flying high, but now the industry is tightening as tastes change and fewer people decide to drink alcohol, the brewers said. Across the country, the Boulder-based Brewers Association, a not-for-profit industry trade group, found that craft brewer volume sales declined by 4% in 2024.

“People coming in at whatever age are drinking less,” Grenz said. “We sell a lot of half pints instead of full pints in Fort Collins.”

At 21 employees, the staff at Wilbur’s Total Beverage is at less than half of its highest headcount of 45, said owner Mat Dinsmore. When you have fewer employees, it’s important to train the ones remaining to share their knowledge with customers, he said.

“So, we thread the needle of having the right people at the right time,” Dinsmore said.

Tim Cochran says that customers overall seem to be drinking less, but that some university students involved with Horse and Dragon through the CSU fermentation science program are coming to the tasting room outside of the program and bringing their friends.

“How … do we continue making great product for people that love it, and make sure people can live in Northern Colorado?” Cochran asked.

Konstruct Brewing co-owner Brian Lackey said he wears “10 different hats” to keep everything running smoothly.

Young people are looking to non-alcoholic beverages and energy drinks more these days. And they’re also swapping alcohol for cannabis, Dinsmore said.

“We rode a COVID wave; we reaped the rewards when people sat at home and drank,” he said. “Now, we’re getting the hangover effect, with people drinking less … and we have competing legal options where they’re voting with their wallets.”

People’s tastes may change from year to year, but everything is cyclical, said Drew Mattox, a tax partner at Plante Moran, which sponsors the BizWest CEO Roundtable.

“You have a new generation of folks of drinking age,” Mattox said. “What I have seen in the past year, is a more optimistic outlook on things.”

