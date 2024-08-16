Andersen Salvage properties sell for $17.46M

GREELEY —Andersen’s Sales and Salvage Inc. earlier this month unloaded a five-property portfolio in Colorado for $17.46 million to Missouri-based Alter Trading Corp.

Alter Trading announced Aug. 1 it had purchased Andersen’s three locations in Colorado, as well as one location in Wyoming. The Colorado sales were made public recently through

Weld County records.

Alter purchased Andersen’s main salvage yard, 1490 E. 8th St., in east Greeley for $10.6 million and an adjoining lot just west of the yard for $290,000.

Alter also purchased the salvage yard at 8405 Hwy 34 in west Greeley for $3.5 million, along with 17 acres of vacant land south of Weld County Road 46 and east of Weld 25 southeast of Milliken for $1.09 million.

The company bought a strip of land just west of Weld County Road 41, and east of the AFCT Steel property near Lucerne for $1.98 million, according to county records.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Alter is a 125-year-old company operating 75 metal recycling facilities and five trading offices in 10 states and one sales office in Singapore.