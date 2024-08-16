 August 16, 2024

Andersen Salvage properties sell for $17.46M

This map outlines the property in red that Alter Trading purchased from Andersen’s Salvage. This map does not show three other small properties contained in the five-property sale. Source: Weld County Property Portal
By

GREELEY —Andersen’s Sales and Salvage Inc. earlier this month unloaded a five-property portfolio in Colorado for $17.46 million to Missouri-based Alter Trading Corp.

Alter Trading announced Aug. 1 it had purchased Andersen’s three locations in Colorado, as well as one location in Wyoming. The Colorado sales were made public recently through 

Weld County records. 

Alter purchased Andersen’s main salvage yard, 1490 E. 8th St., in east Greeley for $10.6 million and an adjoining lot just west of the yard for $290,000.

Alter also purchased the salvage yard at 8405 Hwy 34 in west Greeley for $3.5 million, along with 17 acres of vacant land south of Weld County Road 46 and east of Weld 25 southeast of Milliken for $1.09 million.

The company bought a strip of land just west of Weld County Road 41, and east of the AFCT Steel property near Lucerne for $1.98 million, according to county records.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Alter is a 125-year-old company operating 75 metal recycling facilities and five trading offices in 10 states and one sales office in Singapore.

Sharon Dunn
Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Greeley Today's News Andersen's Sales and Salvage Inc.
