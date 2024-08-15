Retail  August 15, 2024

Hygiene feed store has new name, owners

HYGIENE — Hygiene Feed and Supply, which closed late last year, has reopened under new owners Mea and Jay French and with a new name, Hygiene Feed and Mercantile.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the store now sells both animal feed and hardware supplies. The new owners, who had owned Table Mesa Hardware in Boulder, were customers of the previous owner, Jay Crispe, who ran the Hygiene feed store for six years. The lease on the Frenches’ Boulder store was to expire on July 1, and when they heard in December that Crispe was closing the Hygiene feed store, they jumped at the chance to move.

Although Crispe is no longer at the Hygiene store, his 19-year-old cat, Smudge, still slinks around the shop.

