Jax Fish House to celebrate 30th anniversary at High West Oyster Fest

BOULDER — Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, founded in 1994 on Boulder’s Pearl Street, will celebrate its 30th year in business next month at the High West Oyster Fest.

The festival will be held on Sept. 19 at Boulder’s eTown Hall at 1535 Spruce St.

“High West Oyster Fest was originally born from the oyster-eating competitions we would hold at Jax Fish House back in the day. Now it’s grown into an event that combines friendly competition, sustainable seafood and a touch of debauchery — all for a good cause,” Jax founder Dave Query said in a prepared statement. “As we celebrate our 30th year, we’re thrilled to bring together the community and throw down for an unforgettable evening in Boulder.”

High West Oyster ticket holders will receive unlimited oysters on the half shell and other Jax food, along with cocktails, beer and wine. The event features live music and oyster shucking and eating contests.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to There With Care, a local nonprofit providing support to families and children facing medical crises, Jax said in a news release.

Jax operates locations in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and Glendale.