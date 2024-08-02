California-based AI firm opens office in Niwot

NIWOT — San Jose, California-based VDURA, an artificial-intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure software company, has opened an office in Boulder County.

“We’re really excited to set up shop in a key hub for data storage innovation like Boulder,” Erik Salo, VDURA’s vice president for marketing and product management, said in a prepared statement. “This move not only highlights our growth but also aligns perfectly with our company’s new direction. Being close to top talent and leading research institutions will boost our ability to innovate and enhance our AI and HPC solutions.”

The new office is at 7916 Niwot Road in Niwot, a 3,595-square-foot space for which the company signed a three-year lease.

SPONSORED CONTENT How the Surest health plan helped improve access to care and lowered costs Take a closer look at UnitedHealthcare's Surest health plan, a more modern approach to health benefits that improves access to care with the goal of lowering health care expenses.

“We have a lot in store for the future, and this new office is just one step closer to achieving our vision of becoming the leading AI and HPC storage company,” Ken Claffey, CEO of VDURA, said in a news release. “Our expansion into Colorado is a crucial part of our strategy to drive innovation and better serve our clients with top-tier data storage solutions.”

VDURA has achieved significant growth by launching its Velocity Partner Program and expanding that program’s team size by 250% over the past 12 months. The Velocity Partner Program fosters collaborations with top resellers, distributors and technology partners, supporting data-intensive workloads in industries such as life sciences, manufacturing, academic research, energy, federal and artificial intelligence.

The company began as data-storage firm Panasas, specializing in parallel file systems for network-attached storage. However, it rebranded as VDURA to mark its transition to a data-platform provider supporting modern AI and enterprise needs.