Woofie’s pet-care franchise expands to Boulder

BOULDER — Authority Brands LLC, a Maryland-based franchisor of companies that provide home services such as pool cleaning and lawn maintenance, has expanded its pet-care brand Woofie’s to Boulder.

The Boulder Woofie’s business is among six recent franchise deals for the brand, which has also expanded in new parts of California, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating another successful quarter of franchise development at Authority Brands,” Authority senior vice president Jordan Wilson said in a prepared statement, “To keep up with the increasing demand for home services, our extensive network of home service brands have been expanding across new communities and with franchisees – both experienced and new to the industry – that share the same values as our teams.”

