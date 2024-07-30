West Greeley daycare building sells for $4.3 million

GREELEY — A Castle Rock investor has purchased a west Greeley daycare property for $4.34 million.

The building was listed through Sands Investment Group as an investment property that came with a new 15-year lease from a national day care franchise, KinderCare, which has more than 2,300 centers in 40 states across the country.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, a manager at the Greeley KinderCare confirmed that KinderCare would continue operating as is in the St. Michael’s Square off 67th Avenue and West 29th Street at 6700 W. 29th St. Road.

Lee and Joan Fetters and their family opened the 11,279-square-foot day care center in 2005 as The Children’s Workshop, which had been in Fort Collins for 11 years. They spent $1.6 million to build the center, and their children ran it. The building stayed in the Fetters family as Early Education Enterprises, which purchased the building in 2010, then sold it for $2.48 million in December 2023 to NOI Properties LLC in Fort Collins. In July, NOI Properties sold it to 11675 Ridgeline Drive LLC in Castle Rock, listed at a residential property owned by Kenneth and Laura Watt.