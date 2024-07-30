Education  July 30, 2024

West Greeley daycare building sells for $4.3 million

Biz West illustration
By

GREELEY — A Castle Rock investor has purchased a west Greeley daycare property for $4.34 million.

The building was listed through Sands Investment Group as an investment property that came with a new 15-year lease from a national day care franchise, KinderCare, which has more than 2,300 centers in 40 states across the country.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, a manager at the Greeley KinderCare confirmed that KinderCare would continue operating as is in the St. Michael’s Square off 67th Avenue and West 29th Street at 6700 W. 29th St. Road.

Lee and Joan Fetters and their family opened the 11,279-square-foot day care center in 2005 as The Children’s Workshop, which had been in Fort Collins for 11 years. They spent $1.6 million to build the center, and their children ran it.  The building stayed in the Fetters family as Early Education Enterprises, which purchased the building in 2010, then sold it for $2.48 million in December 2023 to NOI Properties LLC in Fort Collins. In July, NOI Properties sold it to 11675 Ridgeline Drive LLC in Castle Rock, listed at a residential property owned by Kenneth and Laura Watt.

A Castle Rock investor has purchased the KinderCare west Greeley daycare property for $4.34 million.

Related Posts

Sharon Dunn
Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Education Greeley Real Estate & Construction Today's News KinderCare Sands Investment Group
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts