Phillips 66 donated $20K to Greeley Recreation

Kelly McClanahan, Greeley Recreation aquatics supervisor, holds a check for $20,000 at the Discovery Bay Waterpark in Greeley. Phillips 66 presented the check to the recreation division for swimming lessons and aquatics equipment and technology upgrades. Photo Courtesy Greeley Recreation.

GREELEY — Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) donated $20,000 this week to the City of Greeley Recreation division, which will benefit swim lesson participants and help the city with equipment upgrades and buying new technology for swim lesson programming.

The donation will support Greeley Recreation’s efforts to provide local access to swim lessons and teach water safety for children who qualify for the Youth Assistance Fund, the release stated. The city’s swim progression program ranges from parent-tot to adult and gives individuals the skills they need to be safe in any body of water, the release stated.

The Youth Assistance Fund scholarship program is available for families with financial hardship wanting opportunities for their child to participate in a City of Greeley Recreation program.

Eligibility requirements for the Youth Assistance Fund include documentation for qualification for the Supplemental Nutrition Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program. The program offers individuals up to $150 annually to help cover the cost of sports programs and classes, the release stated.

Milton’s Greeley–Phillips 66, whose local store is at 227 Eighth St., has contributed $5.5 million through matching gifts and grants and invested $310 million in local communities, the release stated.

For more information about the Youth Assistance Fund or Greeley Recreation Aquatics, visit GreeleyRec.com.