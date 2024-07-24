Gogo Inc. adds investor, pilot to board of directors

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), which provides broadband connectivity services for the business-aviation market, has added investor, pilot and ex-National Business Aviation Association board member Monte Koch to its board of directors.

“That experience, coupled with his 25-year career in finance and role as a public company director, will benefit Gogo and our shareholders as we launch new products that deliver order of magnitude improvements in inflight connectivity, and capture more of the opportunity in the underpenetrated business aviation market,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement.

Koch is a retired partner in merchant bank BDT & Co.

“Gogo has a long history as the clear business aviation inflight connectivity technology and service leader, and I am proud to join the Board at this exciting time for the company,” Koch said in a statement. “Gogo’s next-generation products create opportunity to serve all business aviation customers around the world and will unlock significant value creation opportunity.”