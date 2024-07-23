REI Co-op set to open in August at Centerra

LOVELAND — REI Co-op will open its new Loveland store in one month at the Centerra shopping center.

The specialty outdoor retailer will hold a three-day celebration beginning Aug. 23, with giveaways, music and more.﻿

The 23,000-square-foot store features outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, climbing, running, fitness and more. Certified mechanics in the bike shop can tune or repair equipment to help cyclists be trail and street ready year-round. The co-op’s seasonal ski and snowboard shop offers a range of services such as waxing, mounting and tune-ups.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

Store manager Bret McKenzie and his 50-member staff will be at the celebration.

“We’ve heard from many customers and potential partners who are excited to have a local REI,” McKenzie said in a news release. “We look forward to helping progress the co-op’s initiatives in climate action, outdoor equity, and protecting the places we love. Let’s take action together.”

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday, with giveaways while supplies last, free coffee and exclusive camp mug with a donation to a regional nonprofit, the release stated.

During the three-day celebration, every afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m., REI will host an outdoor social with music, nonprofit agencies and vendors on site.

REI Loveland is the co-op’s 10th store in Colorado. The closest locations are Fort Collins, which opened in 1994, and Boulder, which opened in 1989. There are 1.32 million members in Colorado and 61,000 in Loveland.

Anyone is welcome to shop and tap into the REI’s cooperative. Members enjoy a range of benefits and those who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee receive discounts on shop services, rentals and experiences; early access to curated products and limited-edition gear; Re/Supply, the co-op’s lightly used gear and trade-in program; and more, the release stated.

With each new membership purchased, the co-op donates $5 to support the REI Cooperative Action Fund that supports nonprofit organizations working to create a more equitable outdoors for everyone, the release stated. As part of REI Loveland’s grand opening, a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit will be announced soon.