Boulder Shelter for the Homeless rebranding to All Roads

BOULDER — The Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, after more than four decades serving the community’s unhoused population, is changing its name to All Roads.

The organization will use the tagline “Leading the way home” in its new branding.

“We are excited because we have evolved into an organization that understands that anyone

who is homeless needs our help and is determined to meet them where they are no matter

what road they are on,” All Roads said in a news release.