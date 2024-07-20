Nonprofits  July 20, 2024

Fosdick, Pullo named to Visit Longmont board

LONGMONT — Visit Longmont, a nonprofit destination-marketing and management organization that promotes travel to the community, has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

New board members are Michele Pullo, director of business development with EightBlack Transportation, and Erin Fosdick, CEO of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership,

“Their extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to promote Longmont to potential travelers and generate economic and quality of life benefits for our community,” Visit Longmont CEO Sarah Leonard said in a prepared statement.

Pullo was appointed to a tourism business seat with a term through December 2025. 

Fosdick was appointed to a three-year term as an at-large director.

