Alpen hires CFO as scale-up accelerates

Lindsey Jensen

LOUISVILLE — Alpen High Performance Products Inc., a high-efficiency window manufacturer in Louisville, has hired Lindsey Jensen as its chief financial officer.

“Jensen joins Alpen after holding leadership roles in a variety of companies including experience at Charlotte’s Web, WhiteWave Foods, Patagonia and most recently her own consulting firm,” Alpen said in a news release.

Alpen recently raised $18 million in capital through a combination of investments and a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The money will be used to help scale up Alpen’s window production.

“Alpen is a leader in the energy efficiency movement and has taken on considerable challenges as they begin to scale and advance the accessibility of high-performance window and glass solutions,” Jensen said in the release. “I admire the brand position and the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Alpen is at a pivotal time in their evolution and uniquely positioned in the market. I’m thrilled to be part of this next chapter.”