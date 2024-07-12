Breeze Thru opens 4th Loveland location with free car washes

The new Breeze Thru car wash at 2664 Buchanan Ave. in Loveland. Courtesy Breeze Thru.

LOVELAND — Breeze Thru Car Wash LLC will open its fourth Loveland location and 15th overall in a space at 2664 Buchanan Ave, which had been a Speedy Sparkle Car Wash.

The chain will celebrate the grand opening Friday through July 28 by offering free car washes to all who attend.

The “Free Wash Party” will feature live music from Big Rob of KKPL-FM 99.9 “The Point” and entertainment from Breeze Thru’s mascot, Bubzy the Bubble Man.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

“Our new central Loveland location is an exciting milestone for Breeze Thru Car Wash,” brand manager Wade Keith said in a prepared statement. “This new location allows us to serve even more residents and visitors of theLoveland community while adding additional value to our Unlimited Wash Pass members.”

Besides the four locations in Loveland, Breeze Thru has two car washes each in Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont, one each in Johnstown and Windsor, and three in Cheyenne, Wyoming.