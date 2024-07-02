Voss named CEO at Armis Biopharma

FORT COLLINS — Michael Voss has been appointed CEO at Armis Biopharma Inc., replacing Ted Ziemann, who retired Monday after six years at the helm.

Ziemann will continue to serve as chairman of Armis’ board of directors.

Voss joined Armis in January as chief commercial officer, with responsibility for sales, marketing, sales operations and professional education, along with a supporting role for mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to joining Armis Biopharma, Voss was chief operating officer at Safen Medical, responsible for creating its strategic business plan to include commercial operations, manufacturing, product development and financial modeling. Before that, he served as senior vice president of the surgical and sports medicine division at KCI, senior vice president and general manager of the interventional business at Carefusion, and chief operating officer at San Antonio-based startup Vidacare Corp. He also held multiple leadership positions with Cordis Cardiology Johnson and Johnson, Bard Vascular Access and Boston Scientific.

Voss earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and a master’s in business administration from Northwestern University. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army.

“Over the past six years, Armis has developed an impressive list of regulatory cleared products that are ready to be fully commercialized,” Ziemann said in a prepared statement. “The company has also obtained a $20.3 million contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and a $2.1 million grant from the National Institute of Health to develop their Veriox Decon products to decontaminate chemical warfare agents on skin and in wounds.

“We also have a solid pipeline of potential new products based on the Veriox platform technology,” he said. “It is now time to take advantage of our successes in product development and fully realize their commercial potential. Mike Voss has specifically been hired to help us achieve those results.”

Fort Collins-based Armis Biopharma is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease and provides differentiated medical devices. Its product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.