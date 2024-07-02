Nearly 350 upscale apartments to rise in northeast Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Construction will begin this month on The Landing at Lemay, a 344-unit multifamily community in northeast Fort Collins that will include large-scale electric-vehicle charging capabilities.

The complex, on 17 acres southeast of the intersection of East Vine Drive and North Lemay Avenue, is being developed and constructed by Thompson Thrift Development Inc., an Indianapolis-based residential and commercial real estate builder that opened a Westminster office in 2022.

The development will include two firsts for Thompson Thrift: It is the first of the company’s communities in the West to incorporate carriage homes, with apartment homes built over attached private garages, as well as the company’s first to incorporate large-scale EV facilities.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are to be completed and ready for move-in by late 2025, the company said in a news release.

“Fort Collins’ rapid growth and strong demand for upscale multifamily housing presents a compelling opportunity,” Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential, said in a prepared statement. “We believe The Landing at Lemay will be a valuable addition to the local real estate market, delivering on both the needs and wants of Colorado renters.”

The apartments will include stainless-steel appliances, “hardwood-style” flooring, “multiple smart home capabilities” and full-sized washers and dryers. The complex will include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, fire pits, a billiards and shuffleboard area, communitywide Wi-Fi, outdoor entertainment kitchen and a dog park and pet spa.

“Colorado has renewed and expanded its mandate for EVs to make up 82% of dealer lots by 2032,” said Steve Shaver, Thompson Thrift’s senior vice president for construction and design. “The infrastructure we are including at The Landing at Lemay will support residents who have chosen, or are likely to choose, a vehicle that runs on electricity.”

Thompson has developed 16 multifamily complexes in Colorado, including The Quarry in Fort Collins, Premier at West Park in Greeley, and Notch66 and Watermark at Harvest Junction in Longmont.

The company has targeted eight residential developments for completion this year, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. Equity for The Landing at Lemay will be provided by Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development LP.