Breakfast restaurant to open in Fort Collins

A Country Power Bowl is among the breakfast features at Another Broken Egg Cafe. Courtesy Another Broken Egg.

FORT COLLINS — Another Broken Egg Cafe, a Southern-inspired breakfast restaurant with locations in 16 states that also features signature cocktails, will likely open this fall in a southeast Fort Collins space that had been The Original Pancake House before it moved into a former Village Inn location 15 blocks west.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the spot at 2909 E. Harmony Road will be the first such restaurant for father and son Marc and Zach Rogers and their partner, Brian Jones, who have a franchise agreement to bring five Another Broken Egg eateries. The Rogerses own all 16 Fuzzy’s Taco franchises in Colorado, opened Newk’s Eatery last year in Fort Collins, and also own Mash Lab Brewing in Windsor.