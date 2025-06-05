BAE Systems wins $1.2B satellite contract from Space Force

BROOMFIELD — BAE Systems Inc. Space & Mission Systems, the Broomfield-based subsidiary of British defense contractor BAE Systems PLC that last year absorbed Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp., recently won a $1.2 billion contract from the U.S. Space Systems Command to provide the U.S. Space Force with missile-tracking satellite capabilities.

“This effort builds on our capabilities to facilitate low cost, integrated satellite defense programs that bring together payload and bus builds, while managing ground support, operations and sustainment,” BAE vice president Thai Sheridan said in a prepared statement. “Our system enables close coordination through a ‘one-team’ approach across capabilities that are critical for missile warning and tracking success.”

BAE “will serve as the prime contractor for the Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking (RMWT) – Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Epoch 2 program and will design and build 10 spacecraft over the agreement, including a four-year delivery for the space vehicles plus another five years of operations and support,” BAE said in a news release.

