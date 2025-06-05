Government & Politics  June 5, 2025

Firestone sues Central Weld Water to keep taps flowing

Weld judge prevents district from shutting off water to town

Firestone Town Hall
Firestone Town Hall. Courtesy Town of Firestone.
A Weld District Court judge has granted the Town of Firestone’s request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the Central Weld County Water District from cutting off water service to the town.

Christopher Wood
