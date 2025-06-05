Firestone sues Central Weld Water to keep taps flowing
Weld judge prevents district from shutting off water to town
A Weld District Court judge has granted the Town of Firestone’s request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the Central Weld County Water District from cutting off water service to the town.
