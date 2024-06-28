Banner Health, MD Anderson extend partnership to 2032

Banner Health’s MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center, 1800 15th St. in Greeley. Courtesy Banner Health

GREELEY — Banner Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center have renewed their contract for eight more years. The partnership renewal extends the previous agreement established in 2016 designating Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland as affiliated locations.

All Banner MD Anderson locations in Colorado provide care based on the same protocols and practice standards provided at MD Anderson in Houston, which continually ranks as a top cancer care facility in U.S. News & World Report’s ratings.

“Renewing our contract with MD Anderson means together we can continue to provide high-quality care to cancer patients in our region,” Dr. Molly Decker, physician executive at Banner MD Anderson in Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “MD Anderson is nationally renowned for utilizing multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care, and we are grateful to maintain this partnership for the benefit of our Northern Colorado community.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Water Wars: Thornton’s struggle and triumph in obtaining Pipeline Permits Lyons Gaddis understands the complexities and challenges of water and real estate law. This case illustrates an important principle of building water projects: “It never gets easier.”

Both locations in Northern Colorado offer various programs and services to care for patients and their loved ones through all phases of the cancer continuum. The Greeley location at NCMC offers both inpatient and outpatient treatments, including radiation, diagnostic imaging, infusion therapy, surgery and rehabilitation services, and the Loveland location at McKee focuses on outpatient services, including chemotherapy, a comprehensive breast program, genetic counseling, multidisciplinary clinics, research and clinical trials, and treatment for benign and malignant blood disorders.