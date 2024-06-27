CU unveils Center for Psychedelic Research in Denver

Passage of Proposition 122 in 2022 decriminalized possession and use of certain psychedelic plants and fungi, the most popular of which is psilocybin, better known as magic mushrooms. iStock image

DENVER — The University of Colorado has announced creation of the CU Denver Center for Psychedelic Research, which will study the health applications of drugs such as psilocybin as well as the social impacts of legalization and decriminalization of “magic mushrooms.”

According to The Denver Post, regulators are preparing for a new industry around psychedelic-assisted therapy, which is expected to come online next year.

Earlier this year, Naropa University in Boulder announced it would offer a new certificate in psychedelic-assisted therapies beginning this fall.