Naropa University to launch certificate program in psychedelic-assisted therapies

Naropa University in Boulder. BizWest file photo

BOULDER — Naropa University will offer a new certificate in psychedelic-assisted therapies beginning in the fall 2024 semester.

The 12-credit Psychedelic Studies minor “provides a humanities and social science-based approach to studying psychedelics,” the Boulder school said in a news release. “The minor is designed for students who want to explore the historical and contemporary applications of psychedelics and natural medicines as well as the emerging use of these medicines in clinical practice.”

Naropa said it is one of the only institutions in the country offering a psychedelics minor.

“Psychedelic minor graduates will be well prepared for a career in psychedelic-assisted therapy, with both Naropa University’s rigorous academic education and our singularly unique contemplative pedagogy woven throughout the curriculum,” Naropa University president Charles Lief said in the release. “Naropa is a higher education leader when it comes to incorporating justice, equity, anti-oppression, and understanding lineage and indigenous community relationships with plant medicines.”