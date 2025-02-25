Naropa secures $1.5M grant for psychedelic student scholarships

BOULDER — Naropa University recently received a $1.5 million grant from Unlikely Collaborators to provide financial support for undergraduate students enrolled in the Boulder school’s psychedelic studies minor program.

“The scholarship opportunity creates a like-minded union between Naropa University and Unlikely Collaborators, a nonprofit organization founded and chaired by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to fostering transformative storytelling, developing human connection, and resolving internal conflict,” Naropa said in a news release.

Naropa said it is one of the only institutions in the country offering a psychedelics-therapy minor.

“Many conflicts in the world stem from unconscious struggles within each of us,” Koch said in the release. “Psychedelics can help reveal where we’ve taken on beliefs that hold us back — causing us to doubt ourselves, act against our own best interests, or feel disconnected from what really matters. This scholarship empowers students to uncover and heal those inner conflicts so they can step into the world as catalysts for meaningful change.”

