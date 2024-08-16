Naropa U. to sell main Boulder campus

Naropa University in Boulder. BizWest file photo

BOULDER — Naropa University will sell its main campus in Boulder after 40 years at the location, the college’s administration said in an email sent Thursday.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the email said the university does not plan to leave the campus at 2130 Arapahoe Ave. before June 2027, and that the school’s Nalanda campus at 6287 Arapahoe Ave. would remain open.

“With over 40% of students (and a significant portion of staff and faculty) now operating primarily in hybrid and virtual spaces, we are redefining the very essence of what it means to be a community,” the email read, adding that sale proceeds would be used to fund initiatives including hiring and retaining faculty, new professional development programs, campus infrastructure improvements and student scholarships.