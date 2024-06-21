Technology  June 21, 2024

Wilson named CEO at Enzoic

BOULDER — Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson has been named CEO of Enzoic, which specializes in cybersecurity-credential screening and dark-web intelligence.

Wilson, with more than 25 years of experience in the fields of software and technology, will succeed Michael Greene, who will remain involved with the company in an advisory capacity and as a board member.

Wilson was a co-founder of Enzoic and served in various roles, including product management, marketing, sales and operations. Before being named CEO, she was a startup consultant, guiding organizations towards achieving accelerated growth rates. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership positions at tech firms including CA Technologies, Rally Software Development Corp. and Oracle Corp.

“I am honored to lead Enzoic as we continue to innovate and provide robust cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” Wilson said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team to enhance our offerings and deliver unparalleled value.”

Enzoic is a trade name for PasswordPing Ltd.

Wilson holds bachelor’s degrees in business and psychology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

