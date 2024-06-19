Nutrien acquires new biocontrol technology

LOVELAND — Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. has acquired the AgroScience assets of Calgary, Alberta-based Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU, TSX: SU), which consists of several patented and patent-pending technologies in the area of biocontrol.

The acquisition is aligned with Nutrien’s strategy to invest in biocontrol technologies through its Loveland Products business. The proprietary technology for use in the global agriculture industry aims to offer advantages in resistance management. According to the company, research and field-trial data show the technology as having “market-competing potential in delivering efficacy, stability, and economic value comparable to traditional synthetic crop protection inputs.”

“We’re excited to further develop this new technology, which is expected to help accelerate Loveland Products’ efforts in delivering a broader range of solutions that aim to help maximize yields,” Casey McDaniel, vice president of Loveland Products, said in a prepared statement. “As the biocontrol market grows, we believe farmers will increasingly demand bio-based solutions that work within existing management practices to achieve bottom-line benefits in yield and efficiency and support efforts to improve sustainability.”

The new chlorine-based photosensitizer formulations are expected to launch in some global markets by 2025. Product submissions to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are anticipated by 2026. Nutrien plans to market these products as part of the Loveland Products portfolio.

“We believe that biologicals are important next-step tools for elevating the potential in every field,” McDaniel said. “In the coming months and years, we aim to bring more of these types of offerings to market under the Loveland brand or partner brands for farmers of all scales and in all geographies.”

Loveland Products is the proprietary products company for Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., a provider of crop inputs and services.