Community Cycles seeks participants for e-bike survey

Community Cycles is seeking participants for a survey on the positive impact of e-bikes. Courtesy Community Cycles

BOULDER — Community Cycles, a Boulder-based nonprofit that seeks to create equitable access to bicycles, has launched a survey to gather data on the positive impacts of e-bikes.

The organization received a grant from the state of Colorado to conduct the survey. Through the Rev Up Your e-Bike Impact program, current and prospective e-bike owners in Boulder County are asked to complete four surveys per year to measure how many e-bike miles they ride per quarter, and how many of those miles replaced single-occupancy-vehicle miles.

Community Cycles will aggregate the date and measure the reduction in emissions by commuting and running errands on e-bikes instead of driving cars.

SPONSORED CONTENT Centerra: inspired by a love of Loveland In Northern Colorado, most people know Centerra as a place to shop, grab a bite or go to a movie. It’s also a favorite location for corporate offices. And it has gained recognition as the region’s top-selling new-home community.

Participants are asked to photograph or record manually the odometer of their e-bike at the beginning of the program, and then check it again in three months. The survey also includes a small number of questions about how they use their e-bike.

Community Cycles will offer a $50 REI gift certificate via a random drawing every quarter.

To learn more about the program to record data about the impacts of e-bikes and to sign up to be a part of the study, visit: https://communitycycles.org/ebike