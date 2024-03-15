Community Foundation plans Celebration of Philanthropy
LOVELAND — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has opened registration for its Celebration of Philanthropy — Better Together event.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., May 9, at the Embassy Suites in Loveland and includes:
- Networking with more than 700 community and business leaders.
- Heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer, cash bar for wine and cocktails.
- Dinner salad served at table (allergy-friendly).
- A celebratory program honoring impactful donors, professional advisers and nonprofits.
- A closing musical performance, courtesy of the Centennial Children’s Chorus.
- Dessert and coffee reception.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. Registration is free and available here.
