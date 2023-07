Community Foundation of Northern Colorado opens grant cycle

Community Foundation of Northern Colorado’s competitive grant cycle will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31.

The competitive grant cycle is open to eligible nonprofits serving Berthoud, the Estes Valley, Fort Collins and Loveland. Eligibility requirements and application information can be found on the Foundation’s website. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofits, educational institutions, churches and municipalities may apply.