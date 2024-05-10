BizWest names finalists for IQ Awards

BizWest has named 12 finalists for the IQ Awards, honoring the “Innovation Quotient” among companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Nominations were submitted by the public, as well as BizWest staff. The publication’s editorial staff selected the finalists, with winners to be named at the combined Mercury 100/IQ Awards event, May 16, at the Boulder Theater.

“We received some amazing nominations for the IQ Awards this year, demonstrating that this region continues to produce groundbreaking innovations and startups that are poised to transform their industries,” said Christopher Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “We look forward to unveiling the winners in these four categories.”

Three finalists were identified in each of four categories:

Aerospace:

Black Canyon Technologies Inc., Lafayette, for its control moment gyroscope.

Sierra Space, Louisville, for its Eclipse satellite bus line, setting a new standard in earth observation, servicing, mobility, logistics and communications.

ThinkOrbital, Boulder, for its ThinkPlatforms, which advance in-space welding, cutting, inspection and additive manufacturing technologies for large-scale in-space fabrication.

Clean Tech:

ElectraSteel Inc., Boulder, for its method for decarbonizing steel production.

Plastic 2 Green, Loveland, for its method of converting plastic waste to ammonia.

Solid Power Inc., Louisville, for its solid-state EV battery technology.

Life Sciences:

Biodesix Inc., Louisville, for its GeneStrat targeted tumor genomic profiling test and the VeriStrat immune profiling test.

BlackFin BioMechatronics LLC, Loveland, for its adjustable socket system, an innovative prosthetic system that allows amputees to adjust the interior dimension of the prosthetic socket.

Higher Innovations Inc., Longmont, for its HiccAway product for curing hiccups.

Technology:

ColdQuanta Inc., doing business as Infleqtion, Boulder, for its Oqtant quantum innovation platform as a service that provides groundbreaking access to quantum matter for researchers, innovators, and students working on next-generation quantum applications.

LogRhythm Inc., Boulder, for its Axon cybersecurity product.

AtmosZero, Fort Collins, for its process to decarbonize process steam.

The IQ Awards will be presented in a combined Mercury 100/IQ Awards event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. May 16, at the Boulder Theater. The Mercury 100 portion of the event will include rankings for the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Tickets are available here.