Rocky Mountain Conservancy seeks applications for Scholar-in-Residence

ESTES PARK — Rocky Mountain Conservancy is accepting applications for the 2025 Scholar-in-Residence Program.

The Scholar-in-Residence will work with staff in Rocky Mountain Conservancy’s Field Institute and the National Park Service Continental Divide Research Learning Center at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The program allows the selected candidate to live in Estes Park and conduct research in their field of study. Scholars may include postdoctoral or postgrad students, professors, researchers, and writers/authors.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Topics can vary. Any proposal that outlines a project that is intrinsically connected to Rocky Mountain National Park and fulfills the fellowship requirements will be welcome.

For a list of fellowship requirements and application details, visit https://rmconservancy.org/work-with-us/employment/

Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2025.

on Facebook on LinkedIn