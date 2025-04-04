Rocky Mountain Conservancy names new board members

ESTES PARK — Diane Goddard and Darla Sidles have been elected to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy’s board of directors.

The nonprofit organization promotes stewardship of Rocky Mountain National Park and similar lands through education and philanthropy.

“We’re delighted to add Diane and Darla to the Conservancy leadership team as we look ahead to the financial and operational challenges facing Rocky Mountain National Park and our other public lands,” Walt Borneman, board president, said in a written statement. “Each brings lifelong experience and passion in leading beloved public organizations and serving their constituencies.”

Goddard joined the board as a member and treasurer. She has held leadership positions at the University of Kansas, including comptroller, vice provost for administration and finance, and chief financial officer. Her experience includes initiatives to generate revenue and cost savings of $51 million and overseeing a $350 million project to construct new infrastructure, including science facilities, dormitories, a student union and a central power plant.

Diane Goddard. Courtesy Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

Sidles, former superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park, began her federal career as a Student Conservation Association volunteer in the North Cascade mountains in Washington State. She worked summers as a U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger while obtaining her business degree at the University of Texas at Arlington and then completed graduate school at Western Washington University.

Sidles’ 37-year career spanned numerous national parks and sites across the country, including Arches and Zion in Utah; Big Bend in Texas; Denali in Alaska; NPS headquarters in Washington, D.C.; Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia; Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California; Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and Saguaro National Park in Arizona; and the last seven years at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Joining Borneman as returning board president and Goddard as the new treasurer are Christina Kraft, serving as vice president, and Rich Fedorchak, returning as secretary. In addition to Sidles, other board members are Brian Ross, Greg Danielson, Timothy Davis, Liza Grant, Laurie Mathews, Claudine Perrault, Jim Pickering, Kim Skyelander, and Zachary Wiebe.

Darla Sidles. Courtesy Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

