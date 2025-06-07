Recycle Colorado names new executive director

LONGMONT — Recycle Colorado, a Longmont-based nonprofit that advances circular economies and works to improve recycling across the state, has named a new executive director.

Brandy Moe takes over the role June 9, replacing Elizabeth Chapman, who recently announced her departure.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role,” Moe said in a prepared statement. “ It feels like both a continuation of a journey I care deeply about and a meaningful new chapter. Recycle Colorado has been a place where I’ve found deep purpose, lasting connections, and a shared passion for making a difference. I have so much respect and admiration for Liz Chapman and the thoughtful, impactful leadership she’s brought to this organization. It’s an honor to follow in her footsteps, and I’m excited to help carry our mission forward into the future.”

Moe previously served as municipal administrator of government affairs and community relations at Republic Services. She has served on the board of Recycle Colorado since 2018 as vice president of the board and vice chair of the policy committee.

“I am excited that Brandy will be moving from one of our most active members to leading this wonderful organization,” Chapman said in a prepared statement. “Her knowledge, skills and passion for our mission are a combination that will benefit all members and the state of Colorado. Brandy brings a diverse background with experience in all parts of the state to ensure Recycle Colorado continues to have a positive impact on the circularity of materials.”

