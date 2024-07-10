Protect Our Winters hires its first chief operating officer

BOULDER — Protect Our Winters, a Boulder-based climate-advocacy organization, recently hired Ryan Laemel as the nonprofit group’s first chief operating officer.

Prior to joining POW, Laemel spent seven years working for the Rocky Mountain Institute, a clean energy-focused nonprofit organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan Laemel as POW’s first chief operating officer,” POW CEO Erin Sprague said in a prepared statement. “Ryan’s entrepreneurial experience, decarbonization expertise, and human-centered leadership will be mission critical in growing POW’s outdoor movement for climate impact. His love of rock climbing and trail running will be part of our journey together too.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How market participation facilitates the region’s renewable energy use Platte River Power Authority joined an organized energy market in 2023 and will join another in 2026. Read more about the how these efforts benefit the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.

POW was formed in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones.