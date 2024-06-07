Trash-service deadline nears for Fort Collins residents

FORT COLLINS — The deadline for Fort Collins residents to pick which level of trash service they want or to opt out of the service has been extended to next Friday, June 14.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, about one-fourth of eligible households have yet to sign up or opt out under the new citywide hauling contract with Republic Services that starts Sept. 30. This is the second deadline extension; the original date was April 30, but Republic then extended it to June 2 and now to June 14.

Residents who opt out will still pay a $11.10 fee.