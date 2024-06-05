UCHealth appoints new board members for Longs Peak, Broomfield hospitals

LONGMONT— UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital and Broomfield Hospital board of directors has two new members.

Dr. Colleen Simpson and Tim Waters will join the board that serves residents of Longmont, the Carbon Valley and surrounding areas, according to a news release.

Simpson has been president of Front Range Community College since 2022. Before leading FRCC, Simpson served as the vice president of student services and regional learning centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She also worked at Bronx Community College — part of the City University of New York— as the administrator overseeing retention and student success.

“As a member of the UCHealth board, I’m excited to contribute a unique perspective on health care education and training, as well as on partnership opportunities with FRCC and the Colorado Community College System,” she said in the news release. “Our institution already works closely with UCHealth on workforce development initiatives like apprenticeships — so this will give us additional room to discuss expanding our collaboration to ensure we’re building a strong workforce pipeline for the health care industry in Colorado.”

Dr. Colleen Simpson

Waters was a career educator, spending 23 years as a practitioner followed by 21 years as president and CEO of an education research and development corporation. He most recently served as a member of Longmont’s City Council, and he is now a full-time volunteer serving on a variety of boards of local nonprofit organizations. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver followed by a master’s degree and a doctorate from Arizona State University, the release stated.

Tim Waters

“As a community member who has benefitted from the extraordinary expertise and compassionate care of UCHealth staff members, I am thrilled to affirm the values-driven culture and approach promoted by UCHealth leadership,” he said in the release. “I am looking forward to sharing both perspectives and feedback to extend the hospital’s reach and impact in the community.”

Waters and Simpson will join the following members on the board: Greg Ludlow, chair; Karen Stuart, vice chair; Steve Hess; Dr. John Stathis; and Dan Stroh.