Legal issues again on Loveland council agenda

LOVELAND — Loveland City Councilor Troy Krenning will introduce a motion at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting that will ask the City Attorney’s office to pursue recovery of more than $90,000 in legal fees in two recent lawsuits, including one filed against the council by former council members Richard Ball, Don Overcash, John Fogle, Dave Clark and Chauncey Taylor.

That case, one of several involving the council’s approval, repeal and reinstatement of an urban-renewal and finance agreement for McWhinney Real Estate Services’ proposed Centerra South development, had been moved from Loveland to Greeley because of potential conflicts, but according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the plaintiffs have appealed the decision by the Greeley Municipal Court that it didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case.