Koelbel CEO to address transformation of 36 corridor

SUPERIOR — Carl Koelbel, recently named president and CEO of Koelbel and Co., will join a panel discussion at BizWest’s “Future of the 36 Corridor” event on June 13.

The event will take place from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the new Superior Civic Center, 2250 Main St.

Koelbel will join Andy Karsian, general manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District, and Greg Totten, economist with the State Demography Office, will lead the event’s opening panel, “Transforming a Corridor,” which will focus on different factors driving growth and development along the corridor, including demographics, transportation, and commercial and residential real estate.

SPONSORED CONTENT Prioritizing mental health in hospice care Prioritizing mental health support alongside physical comfort, Pathways hospice care aims to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families during one of life's most challenging transitions.

Koelbel and Co. owns the Centennial Valley business park in Louisville and helped transform the former Kohl’s department-store building into a headquarters for life-sciences company Biodesix Inc. Koelbel also has acquired the former Lowe’s store in Louisville, where it plans a similar transformation.

The Future of the 36 corridor event will include two other panels:

The Next Economy,” a panel discussion focused on the aerospace, life-sciences and quantum sectors, including their impacts on demand for commercial and residential real estate.

a panel discussion focused on the aerospace, life-sciences and quantum sectors, including their impacts on demand for commercial and residential real estate. Redevelopment & Infill: Communities along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor are redeveloping underused properties into viable, vibrant projects. What market forces affected these properties, and how have developers and city officials determined the highest and best use for them going forward?

Title sponsors for the event include Holland & Hart and Sterling Bay. Supporting sponsor is the City and County of Broomfield, with associate sponsors including City of Westminster Economic Development and First American Title. The Town of Superior is the venue sponsor.

Tickets for the event are available here.