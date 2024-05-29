Loveland task force identifies site for potential homeless shelter

LOVELAND — A building is under contract that is expected to serve as a 24/7 shelter and resource center for people experiencing homelessness, the Longmont Homelessness Task Force announced on Wednesday.

The purchase of the 25,000-square-foot First Christian Church building at 2000 N. Lincoln Ave. will be funded through private donors and an upcoming capital campaign. The church, planning a move to a new site, is selling the building it built in 1962, and its leadership will join the task force.

“We see this as an opportunity to partner with capable and caring organizations to address one of our community’s most pressing issues: responding to the needs of our neighbors who experience ‘houselessness,’” said the Rev. Michael Stein, senior minister of First Christian Church. “Together, we have the potential to change many lives for the better.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: May 2024 As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds in Colorado, it serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prioritize mental well-being.

The building, near Loveland Burial Park, is seen as a prospective long-term, cost-effective replacement for two city-operated overnight shelter sites: the Loveland Resource Center and South Railroad Facility. Those sites were activated in available spaces downtown after Loveland’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban was passed in May 2022 and were meant to be temporary locations.

“We have come a long way when it comes to providing collaborative, outcome-driven services to people who are homeless in Loveland, but shelter operators and service providers are limited by the current facilities,” Sandra Wright, the Loveland Homeless System project manager at Homeward Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “This site is large enough to host a 24/7 shelter and a multi-agency resource center, and that translates to more efficient services and more people escaping homelessness.”

The contract includes a months-long due-diligence process during which the task force will conduct community and neighborhood outreach, determine feasibility and renovation costs, identify service providers, and launch a capital campaign to raise funds for renovations and operations. The task force expects to identify an operator or collaboration of operators during the due-diligence process.

“Addressing homelessness is truly a communitywide effort, and we are thankful to the task force and community partners for creating a robust path forward beyond the city’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban,” said Rod Wensing, Loveland’s acting city manager. “We recognize that this will be a long process and plan to be part of the conversation that focuses on a holistic approach when it comes to homeless solutions in Loveland.”

The task force said it will coordinate community outreach meetings and is forming a “Good Neighbor Committee” to ensure that direct neighbors are involved every step of the way. Large community meetings will also be held.

“We are building a community asset that better solidifies the structures for people experiencing homelessness in Loveland and our community. Research shows services built on a strong foundation and easily accessed contribute to homelessness being rare, short-lived, and non-recurring,” said Leah Johnson, the task force’s facilitator. “Shelters also create safer communities by providing a dignified, adequate and supportive space where people can gather together and access resources.

“We are building community,” she said. “This is a community resource, and we want the whole community to be part of the process.”

The task force is a group of stakeholders with representation from nonprofits, city leaders, businesses, people with lived experience, faith-based organizations, community members, law enforcement and emergency services. It develops strategies and implements solutions related to the issue of homelessness in Loveland. The task force is led by Homeward Alliance, the lead agency for implementing a strategic plan to address homelessness in Loveland.

“As someone who experienced homelessness for five and a half years in Loveland, I know firsthand how important it is to have services that are easily accessible,” said Roxanne Chagolla, who serves on the board of Community Kitchen. “It’s heart-warming to know that the community cares about people experiencing homelessness and that so many are committed to helping them. It gives hope to people going through hard times and hope is what keeps people going.” Those wishing to donate to the purchase, renovations and operations of the site can visit www.homewardalliance.org and contribute online, designating “Loveland Site” when they check out. Checks with “Loveland site” in the memo line can be mailed to Homeward Alliance, P.O. Box 873, Fort Collins, CO 80522.